|
|
Guy Bell
1956 ~ 2019
Beloved son of Ellen LaRue Bell and William Paxton Bell. Born on April 15, 1956. Left this earthly home on July 27, 2019 to be with his family in Heaven. He was a musician by trade and enjoyed playing music for others. He spent the last few years taking care of his mother until her passing in December of 2018. Survived by his aunt, Marilyn Ausick and many cousins who were there to lend a helping hand with things that needed doing. We would like to thank Teri Whiting for her wonderful care she gave Guy for the last part of his life. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Sandy City Cemetery, 9000 South 700 East. A visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the graveside at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on July 31, 2019