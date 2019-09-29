|
Guy Clifford Burgon
July 31, 1928 ~
September 18, 2019
Our beloved supporting father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather was called home on September 18, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Guy was born in Riverton, Utah to Bertrand Burgon and Annie Madsen on July 31, 1928. Guy married the love of his life, Donna Shields on January 10, 1947. Guy and Donna spent 70 wonderful years together and were a match made in heaven. They were blessed with three daughters: Gaylene, Janet and Debbie.
Guy joined the Merchant Marines at 17 years of age on August 18, 1945. He told many stories of his time spent as a Merchant Marine. After his service, Guy returned home to his one and only true love. They made memories that will last for the eternities inside their home of 61 years in Midvale, Utah. Guy worked long hours at Kennecott Copper Mine and held a second job selling Watkins products door to door to provide for his family. He retired in 1978 after years of work at Kennecott as a brakeman and a locomotive engineer.
Guy took pride in taking care of his yard, most especially his rose garden. Guy cherished his trips to Catalina Island and San Diego. Guy lived his life caring for others and showed a true appreciation for everything in his life. His wife Donna meant the world to him, and he spent all of his free time with her being by his side.
Guy is survived by his daughters Gaylene (Jay) Nielsen, Janet McCarthy, and Debbie (Larry) Yates; seven grandchildren (and spouses); 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Wanda Naylor and Maxine Clark. Guy was preceded in death by his loving wife, parents, three brothers, two sisters and son-in-law Jeff McCarthy.
A viewing will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street, Midvale, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Newcastle Ward, 2180 East Meadowlark Way (9120 South), Sandy, Utah, with a viewing prior to the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Midvale City Cemetery, 471 West 7500 South, Midvale, Utah.
We will always cherish the love you gave to us and will miss you forever. We are happy that you are once again with the love of your life. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 29, 2019