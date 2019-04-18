Guy Leo Palmer

Manti, UT

Guy Leo Palmer, 75 of Manti, Utah passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on April 15, 2019. He had been battling with Parkinson's the last few years. Guy was born in South Jordan, Utah on May 11, 1943 to Leo Deloss and Lucille Mackay Palmer. He had a large family with 9 siblings.

Guy married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Lynda Joy Flanders on September 28, 1962. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple, for time and all eternity on February 22, 1973. They shared a wonderful 56 years together. They were blessed with 3 beautiful children: Ryan, Aimee and Natalie.

An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Guy served in many callings. He was a very talented singer, he loved music and he shared his love for music with all he knew. Guy and his family founded Palmer Equipment that has been operating for 39+ years. Guy provided great service to his family and community.

Born and raised on a farm, Guy had a love for farming. He was a hard worker and never gave up.

Guy was a friend to all and always made everyone think they were his favorite. Everyone was welcome in their home, he was a very good man and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank everyone who made a contribution helping to meet Guy's needs in his final days. He loved all of you! He had a heart of a champion and wanted to fight to stay with his loved ones until the very end.

He is survived by his sweetheart, Lynda; children: Ryan (Emily) Palmer, Sterling; Aimee (Jerry) Beck, St. George; Natalie (Kelly) Simons, West Jordan; 12 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren; siblings: Van (Sharon) Palmer, Kay (Don) Graham; in-laws: Odee Ann (Steve) Boehme, Joe (Margie) Thorn; and many "adopted" sons and daughters, nieces and nephews.

He was preceeded in death by his parents; grandson Jeremy Ryan Palmer; 2 baby sisters, Wanda & Laura Palmer; 3 brothers, Dale, Val & Glen Palmer; 2 sisters, Reta McKee & Margie Thomas; sisters-in-law: Goldeen Thorn, Karen Lyon; and nephew Clint Boehme.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Manti 9th Ward Chapel, (Red Church) 295 South Main, where friends may call on Thursday, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Sterling City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary