Guy Mitchell Cameron
1961 - 2019
On August 5th, 2019 while surrounded by family at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital, after a 10-year battle with cancer, Guy Mitchell Cameron left this earthly realm to return to his Father in Heaven.
Guy was born on March 8th, 1961 to Wallace Bruce and Afton Blaire Cameron. His early life in the west end of the Salt Lake valley was spent with his parents and older brother Bruce playing in the outdoors, hiking, camping, hunting, and adventuring all over the mountain west. Whether it was helping with the potato harvest in Idaho, or exploring long abandoned desert roads in southern Utah, Guy's spirit of adventure and love for a challenge was fostered at a very young age.
As he entered his teenage years, Guy attended Cyprus High School where he actively pursued his passions in photography and athletics: earning high marks in football, track and field, swimming, and water polo. His passions eventually led him to the University of Utah where he played football. His college years are also where he discovered his true callings in life: computer programming, and the love of his life, Sheryl Faldmo.
Kicking off the greatest adventure in his life, Guy and Sheryl were married on August 13th, 1983. Together they had 5 children: Chad, Andria, Jacob, Kimberly, and Samantha. From that day in 1983, his love and devotion to his wife and children was the source of his strength and passion for the rest of his life.
In his professional life Guy's work ethic and creative thinking established him as an industry leader in his field. His ability to find solutions to the complete problems also drove him to entrepreneurship. Designing and developing products, service, and corporations, all to provide a lasting legacy for his greatest passion of all - his family and friends.
His family was always what drove him to his most important positions in life, whether it was being a mentor to hundreds of young men as a football coach or being a friendly face to a friend in need, Guy made sure everyone felt welcomed and accepted. Everyone who met him was greeted with a smile and a warm hug, and knew they had someone they could always confide in and depend on. He would always encourage everyone to live by the mantra that he led his life by: "You can't always control what happens in life, but you can always choose to be happy."
Through highs and lows, triumph and defeat, Guy's fighting spirit and indominable strength helped him smile through it all. No matter the pain, sickness, challenge, or catastrophe, Guy was a calm smiling face; full of strength, advice, and jokes. He now leaves this spirit with his family.
Guy will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Sheryl; children, Chad and Amanda, Andria, Jacob, Kimberly and Ryan, and Samantha and Shawn; grandchildren, Addie and Robbie; and brother, Bruce.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am at the LDS River Ridge Stake Center located at 10168 South 1100 West in South Jordan, Utah 84095. A viewing will be held Monday, August 12th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah and on Tuesday from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service at the church. Graveside burial services will be held at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery in Bountiful after the funeral service.
The Cameron family would like to give a special thanks to the incredible staff of the Huntsman Cancer Hospital, who were a great source of hope and comfort in a difficult time.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2019