January 10, 1936 ~ December 2, 2019
Gwen (Patsy) R. Bridges Brian beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away December 2, 2019. She fought a long valiant battle with Alzheimer's. Pat was a horsewoman at heart and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed nature's beauty and shared her knowledge of wildlife, bugs and flowers with all she loved. Sitting outside or going for a walk and appreciating nature along with sipping a coke was her love.
Patsy loved horses and was Rodeo Queen several times in Elsinore, UT and Sevier County. She was a member of the Elsinore riding club and Colonel in the R.O.T.C. Sponsor Core. She graduated from The College of Southern Utah with a bachelor's degree and taught elementary school in Las Vegas, NV, Enid, OK and Kaysville, UT. Pat married Bill Brian in the Manti, Utah temple December 23, 1960. They were blessed with 4 children. Pat loved walking with her friends, painting, ceramics, doll making, quilting, shopping and sewing. Her hobbies were gifts she shared with others and blessed the lives of many.
Pat served in the church as a Cub Scout Leader, Relief Society Teacher, Relief Society President and an ordinance worker in the Mount Timpanogos Temple and Hong Kong Temple. Bill and Pat served an LDS mission to Beijing China where they taught English at The All-Women's College. Pat is survived by her husband Bill Brian, 4 children - Becky Brian, Wayne Brian, Stephanie Hansen (Travis), Joel Brian (Becky), 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and 1 sister (Sue Madsen). She is preceded in death by her mother (Ruby Lott), father (Ervin Bridges), sisters (Barbara Bird, Janice Ware) and brother (Mel Roy Bridges).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Alpine 6th Ward Chapel, 901 East Village Way, Alpine, Utah. Family and friends may call on Friday evening, December 6, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah, and again on Saturday morning from 11:30 to 12:30 pm at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Alpine City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 5, 2019