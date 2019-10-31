|
|
Gwen Cloward
1931 ~ 2019
Gwen Cloward was born on October 21, 1931 in Genola, Utah and died October 27, 2019 in Provo, Utah. She was the third child and third daughter of seven children born to Jesse Welcome and Zada Mae Livingston of Genola, Utah. Gwen married Marlo Cloward of Santaquin, Utah on July 27, 1949, in the Manti Temple. She is survived by their three children: R. Gregory (Irene) Cloward, Laurel Darling, and Barry L. (Jennifer) Cloward; 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters: Carolyn Stewart, Norma Worthington (J Karl), and Nancy Allan. Gwen was preceded in death by her eternal companion Marlo, and one son: Lee Livingston Cloward. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Murvel Davis and Gayle Wheeler, and one brother: Jesse Scott Livingston.
Gwen graduated from Payson High School in May 1949. While growing up in Genola, she worked hard taking care of chickens whose eggs were sold for family income. She frequently told stories about the hard work of brushing eggs. She devoted her life to serving her family. She loved unconditionally and, as the family grew, each person that joined was welcomed with love and respect. Gwen also made sure that everyone who visited her home felt loved and was well fed. She had very tender feelings and would happily go without to give to someone else. Gwen took pride in keeping her home immaculate. She was a very beautiful woman with a deep spiritual conviction. She maintained that beauty through her final days. She loved her back porch and the many flowers she took special care of to ensure they developed to their fullest. She would spend many hours sitting on that porch, either reading, or watching the birds that she loved. She enjoyed being surrounded by the beauty of nature which included frequent trips to the mountains. She loved camping in the Summer and seeing the leaves change in the Fall.
Gwen and her husband Marlo have always been active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions in the church including working, for many years, at the Extraction Center extracting names for temple work. Gwen loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very deeply. She expressed that love to them frequently with sincere emotion and gratitude. It was with them that she found her greatest joy and happiness.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all friends and family for their love and support at this time.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Kolob 12th Ward Chapel located at 1627 Cadbury Lane, Springville, Utah. A viewing will be on Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services at the church. Interment will take place in the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.warenski.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 31, 2019