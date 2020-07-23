Gwen Despain Young
1933 - 2020
Gwen Young, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully July 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 11, 1933, American Fork, Utah to LeMoyne Adams Despain and Myrl Robinson Despain. She married her high school sweetheart, F. Marden Young on August 23, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were looking forward to celebrating 70 years of marriage.
She was the queen of homemaking and shared her many skills with friends and family. With a cheerful heart she endured her health challenges gracefully. Gwen will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survived by husband Marden, children Craig (Robyn), Linda (Birch) Holt, Lorie (Mark) West, Patti (Kerry) Chlarson, Paula (Bert) Hubert, 21 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and sister Marilyn (Dennis) Fairclough. Preceded in death by son-in-law Mark West, grandson Parker, great granddaughter Presley and brother Wendell Despain.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 East 7800 South. Complete obituary at cannonmortuary.com
