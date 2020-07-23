1/1
Gwen Despain Young
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwen Despain Young
1933 - 2020
Gwen Young, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully July 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 11, 1933, American Fork, Utah to LeMoyne Adams Despain and Myrl Robinson Despain. She married her high school sweetheart, F. Marden Young on August 23, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were looking forward to celebrating 70 years of marriage.
She was the queen of homemaking and shared her many skills with friends and family. With a cheerful heart she endured her health challenges gracefully. Gwen will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survived by husband Marden, children Craig (Robyn), Linda (Birch) Holt, Lorie (Mark) West, Patti (Kerry) Chlarson, Paula (Bert) Hubert, 21 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and sister Marilyn (Dennis) Fairclough. Preceded in death by son-in-law Mark West, grandson Parker, great granddaughter Presley and brother Wendell Despain.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 East 7800 South. Complete obituary at cannonmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved