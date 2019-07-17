Gwendolyn C Reid

1923 ~ 2019

Gwen was born in Salt Lake City on May 24, 1923 to Walter E. Crane and Emma Lenora Butterfield. She returned home to her Heavenly Father after a long and courageous battle July 14, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She spent her youth in Herriman. She graduated from Jordan High where she played the cornet in the marching band. She was the youngest of 4, her husband, 3 brothers, and her parents preceded her in death. She and her eternal companion Kennett John Reid were married in the Salt Lake Temple. They had two boys. Terry K and Richard J. She had 3 grandchildren 8 great grandchildren. She raised her family in West Jordan where she spent more than 70 years. She worked for many years for Standard Oil of California. Later she worked for the Utah Retailers Association. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings: Jr. Sunday School Coordinator, Ward and Stake Relief Society Presidents. Gwen was a loving wife for 40 years. After Ken's passing, she resolved to spend 34 years working, serving, and living a full life staying true to her first and only love, Ken. She was instrumental in the growth of the West Jordan Senior Center and served as its President for several years. She loved to travel, and she and some great widow friends traveled to many places in the world. They were known as the Golden Goers. They had great fun as they traveled. She graciously endured to the end.

The family would like to offer our thanks to some special friends: Shelly Alvord, Susan Raines, Riva Gibson, Sandee Hosfelt, Judy Thompson. Thanks to her caregivers Amy, Lisa, Robin and Jasmin. A special heartfelt thanks to her son Rick for the many hours spent watching over Mom

Services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the River 3rd Ward, 7150 S. Callie Dr. in West Jordan at 11:00 a. m. Friends may visit prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:45. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on July 17, 2019