Gwendolyn Eloise Thompson Vernon
1935~2020
Sandy, UT-Gwendolyn Eloise Thompson Vernon passed away peacefully Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home in Sandy, Utah of Natural causes. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Lone Peak State Center located at 11570 S Wasatch Blvd, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held Thursday from 6-8 pm and at 9:30 prior to services on Friday. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery at 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. View full obituary at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 7, 2020