Gwendolyn Jeffs Gray
1934 - 2020
03/04/1934 ~ 9/11/2020
My mom, Gwen Jeffs Gray, passed away peacefully on 09/11/2020. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and with her grandchildren who always made her happy.
She married James Sherwin Gray March 5, 1953, later divorced. She was a devoted mother of 5 children.
Gwen was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. She loved doing genealogy and her Temple work.
She is survived by her son, Randy Gray (Cindee), sisters, Sandra, and Sharon, 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: father, Richard Edwin Jeffs, mother, Violet Parry Jeffs, brothers: Robert, Richard and Craig, sister: Geraldine, sons: Rick and Russell, daughters: Sylvia and Kalin. Also, two grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held on September 23rd, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Salt Lake City Cemetery 4th Avenue N. Street
Her son Russell Gray will also be laid to rest at that time and location.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
