Gwen Sherman

1942 ~ 2019

Gwendolyn Van Reenen Sherman was born on January 21, 1942 in Camden-on-Gauley, West Virginia. She was one of 5 daughters of Samuel and Wilma Morton Van Reenen. Gwen married James Arthur Sherman in 1979 in which she gained 5 Children. Gwen loved her family, when she wasn't with her family she was with friends. Gwen made friends anywhere she went, including Airports and restaurants.

Gwen had a great Faith as a Presbyterian, she loved Christmas Eve service and looked forward to it every year. Gwen was an avid fan of Elvis and Utah Jazz. She was also a Rummy Champion, but nothing brought her more joy than weddings, graduations or other ceremonies.

Gwen will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by Husband James "Art" Sherman, Children and many Grand and Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 beginning at 11 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. A viewing will be held prior to services beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens.

Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.



Published in Deseret News from May 19 to May 21, 2019