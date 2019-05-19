Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Gwendolyn Loraine Sherman


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gwendolyn Loraine Sherman Obituary
Gwen Sherman
1942 ~ 2019
Gwendolyn Van Reenen Sherman was born on January 21, 1942 in Camden-on-Gauley, West Virginia. She was one of 5 daughters of Samuel and Wilma Morton Van Reenen. Gwen married James Arthur Sherman in 1979 in which she gained 5 Children. Gwen loved her family, when she wasn't with her family she was with friends. Gwen made friends anywhere she went, including Airports and restaurants.
Gwen had a great Faith as a Presbyterian, she loved Christmas Eve service and looked forward to it every year. Gwen was an avid fan of Elvis and Utah Jazz. She was also a Rummy Champion, but nothing brought her more joy than weddings, graduations or other ceremonies.
Gwen will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by Husband James "Art" Sherman, Children and many Grand and Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 beginning at 11 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. A viewing will be held prior to services beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News from May 19 to May 21, 2019
