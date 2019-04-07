Gwenn P. Dickson

04/05/1936 ~ 04/04/2019

Pleasant View, Utah -It is with heavy hearts to announce the passing of Gwenn Price Dickson who passed away after a long and valiant battle with cancer on April 4th, 2019, in Ogden, Utah.

Born in Saint Charles, Idaho, on April 5th, 1936 to Glenn and Verla Price she was raised on the family ranch in Round Valley, Utah. Gwenn graduated from high school then attended Idaho State University and LDS Business College.

Gwenn is survived by her husband, Ronald Dickson, daughters Sheril (Sonny) Thompson, Sandy (Doug, deceased) Egbert, and two step children Kyle (Bernie) Dickson, and DeEtte (Percy) AhMu and multiple grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Gwenn worked at Thiokol for twenty-one years and then at Eaton/Kenway in Salt Lake City for several years. She ended her illustrious working career at Iomega in Roy, Utah from which she retired.

She and Ron reside in Pleasantview, Utah, who for many years were coordinators for the Addiction Recovery Program for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Weber County.

As an active member Gwenn held many positions in her community and church who offered compassionate service to everyone around her. She loved her meetings with many of her friends especially as a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Vince Hansen and Dr. Barbara Kerwin from McKay Dee Hospital Center, the IV Oncology Unit, Intermountain Healthcare Hospice, many nurses and patient care technicians who took amazing care of her and her family.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to the McKay Dee Hospital Oncology Center or to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Saints, Addiction Recovery Program.

Friends and family may pay their respects at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary in North Ogden, Utah, at 2140 North 400 East Street, on Wednesday, April 10th from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Services are to be held on Thursday, April 11th, at 2 pm at the 17th Ward Chapel, 3644 N 900 W, Pleasant View, Utah and friends are welcome to come prior to the funeral to express their love and condolences from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, with interment at the Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah.



A light lunch will be served at the 17th Ward Chapel in Pleasant View, Utah after burial.

Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary