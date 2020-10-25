H. Craig Carter
1930 ~ 2020
On Sunday October 18, 2020 I lost my lover of 44 years, partner in crime and "best friend" - Craig Carter. Craig was born May 28, 1930 in SLC to Margaret and Charles Carter. He attended South High. He was a proud marine serving during the Korean War aboard the USS Boxer. He attended The University of Utah where he was an active member and president of "Sigma Pi Fraternity"-- that's when he became a lifelong Ute."
Craig worked for "Restaurant and Store Equipment ", where he designed kitchens and restaurants. He later became the store and interior designer for Castleton's Department stores and warehouse. He then became the head consultant for Pool Display designing stores for Wolfes Sporting Goods, Blocks, Shapiro Travel Goods, Peerless Beauty, Gabby Gourmet, Copper Rivet's to name a few.
His 52-year, lifelong part-time passion started as a freshman at the "U ". His personal and social life became as one for Craig. He handled all the Ushers and Ticket takers at the various venues on campus, Kingsbury Hall, Pioneer Theater, the Old Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse, Huntsman Center, Rice-Eccles Stadium, including all of the U of U graduations. In any given year Craig supervised over 300 part-time employees considering everyone one of them "family"! Craig was an amazing public relations front man for the University. In 2002 he was awarded the "President's Staff Award" from then Pres. Bernie Machen, it was a first for a part time employee. Craig personality was contagious. He always had a smile on his face, loved people, was kind, compassionate and treated everyone with respect. He was always "happy" to see you. Craig cherished his friends and "everyone" was his friend.
Craig's community service extended to being the Chair of the "Judging Committee" of commercial floats for the "Days of '47 Parade" for over 20 years. He was a founding member of what is now the Utah Arts Festival. Mayor Ted Wilson appointed him to the Mayor's Task Force for people with disabilities where he served for over 35 years. Craig was also active as a Board member of Very Special Arts now Arts Access.
Craig was married to Lavon Gill, together they had four fabulous children, David A. Carter (Noelle) CA, Shauna Carter Mabey (Tom) UT, Suzanne Carter Macriss (Rob) UT, Christine Kent AZ, and 6 grandchildren, Molly, Sarah, Nick, Emma, Cici and Kyle.
Dean Collett brought us together in 1968, he recommended me to work for Craig as a football ticket counter. It was at Kingsbury Hall years later, I was selling candy, he asked to kiss me, that was our beginning! He always said, "Toni Russell married me and made me the happiest man in Utah." We have had an eventful, loving life together. Our love of cooking, entertaining, gardening, travel, books, music, and theatre were a part of our lives together up until his end. He will be missed by all our friends and family! When I married Craig, I promised to marry him for better or worse - and I did!
Special thanks Dr. Fred Gottlieb for not only his care of Craig but his friendship and to Good Shephard Hospice for their incredible care over the last five months.
A celebration of his life will take place next Memorial Day weekend because we could not celebrate his "90th" this year.
In lieu of flowers please make donation to Canines With A Cause or your favorite charity
.
Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.