Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Funerals and Cremations
5239 Green Pine Drive
Murray, UT 84123
801-287-8233
Resources
More Obituaries for Hailey Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hailey Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hailey Johnson Obituary
Hailey Johnson
2001 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-On March 26, 2020 Hailey Johnson peacefully slipped away from us with a kiss from her Mom and ran joyously into the arms of her Dad. The family is at peace and relieved that she no longer has to struggle with the complications of Type 1 Diabetes.
Hailey's vibrant tranquility continues to put us at ease and reassures us that we were are looked after and unconditionally loved. Hailey was known for being kind, smart, silly, compassionate, steadfast and fiercely loving. She loved music, nature, animals,her time with her friends and being creative.
Hailey will be dearly treasured and missed by her Mother Tammy, Sisters Jessica, Hannah, Michaele (Cody), Tiffany and Brother Marcus (Kaya) Grandparents Diane, Bernie and Sue, Aunts Tracie (Uncle Chris) Trina, Debbie (Simon) Sandy (David) Uncle Kirk (Pam), Nephew Carson and many family members, dear friends and her beloved companion and fur baby Tuff. She was reunited in heaven with her Father Mike, Grandpa Merlin and an army of family members and cherished loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can gather properly together. Please honor her life and help us create her legacy by being generous with your heart, being kind to others, laughing out loud and always taking care of yourself first. For more information please see www.afcfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hailey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -