|
|
1938 ~ 2020
Syracuse, Utah-
He married his sweetheart, Patricia Kelson in 1962. Hal served in many capacities in his church, including Bishop, temple worker and Mission President, with his wife, in Calgary, Alberta Canada. He was an avid gardener, loved gadgets, BYU sports and studying the gospel.
In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by his youngest sister, Emilyn Roberts. He has two living sisters, Nada Joy Larson (deceased husband Clint) and Gayla Astle (Dee) and a brother, Dahl Gardner (Neva). Surviving in addition to his wife, Patricia (Kelson) are his three daughters, Jana Truman (Brian), LaDawn Petersen (Evan) and Elisalyn Gardner. He is also survived by his four sons, Jay K. Gardner (Julie), H. Daniel Gardner (Deanna), son Shaun C. Gardner, son Justin D. Gardner (Lyndsay). He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and one great grand-daughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1112 S 1525 W, Syracuse Utah, 84075. at 11:00am. Greeting of the family will be from 10 to 10:45am that same day.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020