|
|
Hal B. Bishop
April 28, 1939 ~ Nov 16, 2019
Hal B. Bishop, our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on November 16, 2019, surrounded by family. Born on April 28, 1939 in Salt Lake City to Rose Burningham and Bill Fairless Bishop. Graduated from West High School. He served in the National Guard for 10 years. Hal married LuAnn Bishop in September of 1975. Spent his life driving for NAPA Auto Parts, traveling the U.S. His love for his family was evident every day. He is survived by his wife LuAnn Bishop, children: Scot Jewkes (Stefani), JR Jewkes (Sherise), Corey Jewkes, Lynn, Leslie and Lorie. Grandchildren: Tazia Kieper (Bryan), Jennica Jewkes, Jaxon Jewkes, Brady Mestuzzi. Great-grandchildren: Asher Kieper and Oliver Kieper. Sister, Roseann Wert and brother, Richard Bishop. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at, 55 E 350 N in North Salt Lake, UT at 11AM. Viewing will be held an hour before.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 20, 2019