Halbert Stephen Kerr
"Hal"
Halbert (Hal) Stephen Kerr left his earthly remains and is starting a new journey with previous loved ones and fiends. He was born in Salt Lake City on December 1, 1936 to Kenneth and Merlyn Kerr. He grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School.
Hal was endowed with many gifts which blessed his life. He developed a gift of learning and the value of education. He graduated with a BS degree in Mineralogy, a BS degree in Education, a MBA from the University of Utah. He went on to obtain a PhD in Finance from the University of Washington. He always taught the value of education to his family and they have carried on that tradition.
In his early career while teaching at West High School, he discovered he had a gift of teaching. He taught at the University of Utah, Utah State University, University of Washington, and Brigham Young University and was department chairmen of Finance at Washington State University where he retired as Professor Emeritus. He was also on the faculty of the West Coast Banking School. He received numerous teaching awards for outstanding teaching. He was an inspiration to his students.
He had a gift of service. While living in Pullman Washington, he served as Assistant Scoutmaster for over ten years and president of the Pullman Little League. He served on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Directors and while he was president was very involved in the planning and building of a new hospital in that community. He served in many capacities as a leader and teacher and High Council member for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a faithful member until his death.
He had a love of research and genealogy. After retirement he spent his time researching the Kerr history in Scotland. He wrote a book on the history and origins of his family as he was very proud to be of the Kerr clan. This is a gift he gave his family and descendants.
His gift of humor endured him to friends and family. Anyone who met him was drawn to him as a genuine friend. His grandchildren delighted in his story telling along with the devotion and love that he showed them.
He had a great appreciation for different cultures as he and his wife had the opportunity to travel to many different countries in Europe, South America and the Far East as well as traveling across America to experience its history and beauty.
He showed a gift of giving and helped people achieve their potential. He sponsored a young girl from Hong Kong and helped her attend Washington State University where she graduated with honors. It lifted her and her posterity from poverty and they became part of the family.
His greatest gift was love. Love of his wife, Ardell Jones, for 60 years as of March 20, 1959 when they married in the Salt Lake Temple. Love for his 6 children, his 22 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Because he was an only child, he wanted a large family. He had so much love to give. The ripples of his love will last forever. His greatest joy was telling fanciful stories to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He leaves a great legacy of family stories.
He will be greatly missed by his wife and his children and their spouses: Christine Renfro (John), Michelle Brenholdt (Greg), Michael Keller Kerr (Tu), Lara Hartford (Jeff), Jennifer McCaffrey, David Stevens Kerr (Mary), also Meghan and Jaycee Ho. We are so grateful for the loving care the staff of Enhanced Care Courtyard of Jamestown and Bristol Hospice has provided for him these past few months.
A "Celebration of Family" will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019, with a viewing starting at 9:30 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah. Interment will immediately follow the service at the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019