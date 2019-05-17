Halbert Leland Iverson, 97, of Centerville, Utah passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019 in the North Canyon Care Center, Bountiful, Utah. He was born in Ephraim, Utah on August 21, 1921 to Iver E. Iverson and Lura H. Iverson. He served in WWII from 1943 to 1945. On May 28, 1948 Halbert married Mildred Genevieve Hastings in the LDS Temple. Hal and Genny were active members of the LDS church having three children. Grant L Iverson (Julie), DaNielle Iverson Espenschied (Bryan) and Anita Iverson Core (Rodney). He is preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve, brother Donald, sister Ruby and sister Illene.

A reception in his honor will take place from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on May 19, 2019 at the Russon Mortuary, Bountiful, Utah. On May 20, 2019 the family will hold another reception from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at the LDS chapel on 400 East 900 South, Centerville, Utah. Funeral services will commence at 11:00 am. Immediately following the funeral Halbert will be interred at the Centerville Cemetery, 650 East 400 South, Centerville, Utah.

Published in Deseret News from May 17 to May 18, 2019