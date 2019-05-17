Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS chapel
400 East 900 South
Centerville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS chapel
400 East 900 South
Centerville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Halbert Iverson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Halbert Leland Iverson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Halbert Leland Iverson Obituary
Halbert Leland Iverson, 97, of Centerville, Utah passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019 in the North Canyon Care Center, Bountiful, Utah. He was born in Ephraim, Utah on August 21, 1921 to Iver E. Iverson and Lura H. Iverson. He served in WWII from 1943 to 1945. On May 28, 1948 Halbert married Mildred Genevieve Hastings in the LDS Temple. Hal and Genny were active members of the LDS church having three children. Grant L Iverson (Julie), DaNielle Iverson Espenschied (Bryan) and Anita Iverson Core (Rodney). He is preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve, brother Donald, sister Ruby and sister Illene.
A reception in his honor will take place from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on May 19, 2019 at the Russon Mortuary, Bountiful, Utah. On May 20, 2019 the family will hold another reception from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at the LDS chapel on 400 East 900 South, Centerville, Utah. Funeral services will commence at 11:00 am. Immediately following the funeral Halbert will be interred at the Centerville Cemetery, 650 East 400 South, Centerville, Utah.
Online guest book - www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from May 17 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now