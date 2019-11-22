|
Hank Demars
Oct. 22, 2019 ~ Nov. 20, 2019
Hank Christopher Demars, our guardian angel, was born on October 22, 2019 to Chris Demars and Shauna Albrecht Demars. He returned home to his Heavenly Father, surrounded by the love of his parents and brother on November 20, 2019. Although he was only here with us for a short time, Hank had a big personality and his sweet, perfect spirit brightened our home. He loved being held and cuddles and taking naps with his dad. He was always happy as long as his belly was full. In the 29 wonderful days that we got to share with Hank, he taught us more than anyone else could have in a lifetime about strength, valiance, perseverance, determination and most importantly, love. Hank is survived by his parents, best big brother Jack, grandparents Kent and Betty Demars, Brent and Kathy Haslem and Bob Albrecht and by his maternal great grandmother Mary Albrecht. Hank is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends whose lives he touched so greatly before he was even born. Thank you to all of the wonderful nurses and doctors at the University of Utah NICU for taking care of Hank and making sure we were able to spend as much time as possible at home with him. Special thank you to Audrey, Becky and everyone at Intermountain Hospice for the love and care they showed Hank and our family while he was home with us. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm followed by a service at 1:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East, Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. Interment to follow. Hank, we will miss your sweet, mighty spirit every day for the rest of our lives and are already anxiously looking forward to the day that we can hold you again. We love you, son. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family or at any Zions Bank under Hank Demars to help offset the costs of Hank's care.
