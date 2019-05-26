Harley G. Kinser

1941 ~ 2019

"The Eagle has landed"

Harley Grant Kinser, 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Taylorsville, Utah on May 20, 2019 after battling heart and pulmonary disease.

He was born March 17, 1941 in Orem, Utah to Henry and Eleanor (Corbett) Kinser. He graduated from Payson High School and received a bachelor's degree from Westminster College in May 1977. On August 18, 1972, he married Sandy, the love of his life and soul mate (let's face it - she is the only one that could put up with him for 46 years, lol!) They enjoyed many years of boating, camping, "buggying with the bums" and golfing with their blended family and many friends. Harley and Sandy also enjoyed many road trip adventures with their motorcycle. For the last 20 years, they have been able to enjoy spending winters in Yuma with their many "snowbird" friends.

Harley began his career with the Salt Lake City Police Department at the age of 21. He retired as a Sergeant 31 years later in August 1993. He simultaneously had a career in the US Army National Guard with the 163rd ACR Attack Helicopter Troop. He became a Chief Warrant Officer and helicopter pilot, serving 28 years until his Med-Evac Unit was de-activated.

He served on the Supervisory Committee of the Utah Law Enforcement Credit Union for several years before accepting a position on the Board of Directors (2006 - 2008). When the Law Enforcement and Salt Lake Credit Unions merged, he accepted a position on the Supervisory Committee of the Salt Lake Credit Union. Harley also served as a Board member at the Timp Marina Boat Club where he and Sandy have been members for over 37 years.

Harley was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandy. Children: Harley Christopher Kinser (Char), Teri Kinser (Lee Brimhall), Cynthia Schoonover (Jody), and Russell Kinser. Grandchildren: Ashley Kinser, Staci Fielding (Braxon), Hailey Reyna (Eric), Becca Royer, Morgan Royer, Baylee Royer, Garrett Schoonover, Connor Schoonover, Kelson Kinser, Kayla McCune and four great-grandchildren.

Did we mention Harley liked golf??? After he retired from the Police Department, Harley went to work (play) at Westridge (The Ridge) golf course where he worked and played with his many friends for the last 26 years. He especially enjoyed playing in the weekly men's golf league with his many friends at the Ridge. If you ever golf at the Ridge and feel so inclined, when you get to hole 13, write your name on a ball and hit one in the pond for Harley.

Harley was unforgettable! All who loved him will never forget his wit, never-ending one liner's, and charm (depending on what you think is charming!) Oh - and don't forget that amazing work of art … his handlebar mustache!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at any Mountain America Credit Union to the "Harley G. Kinser Memorial Fund" as his family would like to place a memorial on "Harley's Hole #13" in his honor.

A brief Military Honors ceremony will be held at the Utah Veterans Park located at 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends and family are welcome. Later that same evening, there will be a "Celebration of Life" from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Ridge Golf Course, 5055 Westridge Blvd, West Valley City, Utah where friends and family can share their favorite "Harley" stories. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.

Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019