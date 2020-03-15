|
1938 ~ 2020
Harmon Sowards Cannon died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, following an honorable and relentless struggle against the unyielding diseases of Alzheimer's and dementia. The battle may have dominated his final years, but it did not define his life. He was 81.
Harmon experienced many things and accomplished much. However, his true legacy was captured in simple moments: looking for wildlife on long drives with his family, having lunch with his daughters, hunting and fishing with his sons, and doting on his wife.
He spent much time on the road for his work. The long hours were not wasted as he learned to think deeply, reflect often and appreciate what was good and what was Godly. He shared his wisdom and spiritual insights, along with a hefty dose of laughter, with all who were blessed to encounter his influence. Family, community and Church members - along with those he counseled coming out of the prison system and others he blessed through his work as a hospice chaplain - gratefully acknowledge his goodness and lasting impact on their lives.
Harmon was born November 6, 1938, in Salt Lake City, the oldest child of Hyrum Peart and Hazel Sowards Cannon. He married Carole Anne Erickson on June 11, 1962, in the Idaho Falls Temple; they are the parents of five children: Harmon Eric Cannon, Alyssa Anne Cannon Seager, Jonathan Truitt Cannon, Sarah Jane Cannon Weaver and Hyrum Lawrence Cannon.
Raised in Midvale, Utah, Harmon moved to the Federal Heights neighborhood of Salt Lake City in his teens and attended East High School. He received a bachelor's degree and MBA from the University of Utah, where he lettered in tennis and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.
A life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Harmon served in the Eastern States Mission. He spent two years in the United States Army.
Harmon worked for JC Penny Company, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Clark Tank Lines, as Western Sales Director for Seiko, and as a manager with Alpine Health Care.
Known for his sense of humor, Harmon had many friends and was drawn to laughter.
Harmon was always available to his family and his Church - serving in Scouting and in various leadership positions, including as bishop of the Holladay 27th Ward and as a member of the Holladay South Stake High Council. He served as an ordinance worker in the Salt Lake Temple for five years. He was quick to trust and forgive, valued friendship, and found great joy in his associations with others.
Penning annual Christmas letters for his children and grandchildren, Harmon preserved for his family his sweet and simple priorities and spiritual insights. The grandchildren looked forward to annual family vacations to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. His love for his wife of almost 62 years was magical and energizing; he rarely waited for a birthday or anniversary to give her the gifts he loved to buy for her.
After retirement, he volunteered as a mentor for men completing sentences in the Utah State Prison and with Salt Lake City's urban populations. Before becoming ill, he worked as a hospice chaplain - counseling with and listening to countless people in the final months of their lives.
In his final years, Harmon slowed down - spending quiet hours with his wife, looking out his window to the mountains, and enjoying his friends at Neighborhood House.
He is survived by his wife; his five children and their spouses: Kristine Davis Cannon, Shawn Seager, Paula Nielsen Cannon, Clinton Weaver and Tricia Rawstern Cannon; his 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his sister and brother-in-law, William and Christine Cannon Bracy. As a family we express gratitude to Neighborhood House, BrightStar Care, the Wentworth at Willowcreek, and Encompass Hospice for the care they gave Harmon.
Due to the current public health crisis and restrictions on large public gatherings, private funeral services for family and close friends will be held Tuesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at the Holladay 27th Ward meetinghouse, 5450 S. Holladay Blvd., Holladay, Utah. Friends may share their memories and condolences online at https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituaries or call on the family on Monday, March 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South in Salt Lake City.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020