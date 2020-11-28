1929 ~ 2020

Harold Earl Rosen passed away on November 26, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. He was born to Frank A. and Irene Horsley Rosen on March 31, 1929, in La Grande, Oregon. Following an LDS mission in Argentina, he graduated from BYU with a major in Spanish language and literature. While at BYU he met his eternal companion, Marlene Allen; they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 5, 1953 and spent the next 62 years together until her passing in 2015. They had five children. In August 2016 Harold married Mable Orgill; she passed away in January 2018.

After serving in the United States Air Force he returned to BYU to obtain a Master's degree and teaching certificate in Spanish and French, taught one year of high school in Lovell, WY, then moved on to the University of Oregon where he completed his PhD in romance languages. He was subsequently invited to join the faculty of BYU. For the following 31 years he taught in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese.

Harold had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and served in many positions within the Church. He and Marlene served four missions together. In the last mission, Harold served as a sealer in the temple in Chile. After returning he was able to perform sealings for numerous grandchildren. He loved serving in the Church.

He is survived by his four sons: Hal (Diane), David (Phyllis), Mark (Mary Ellen) and Phillip (Karley), and his fiancé, Lynda Twede. He has a posterity of 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, with 3 more on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jean, his wife Marlene, and his daughter Sylvia.

Harold will be laid to rest at the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. A Zoom memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 7 pm MST. Online condolences, the full obituary, and the Zoom link can be found at Utah Valley Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store