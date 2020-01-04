Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Harold G. Smith


1923 - 2020
Harold passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 31, 2019. He was born on October 3, 1923 in Sunnyside, Utah to George and LaVerne Smith.
He attended South High School and graduated from the University of Utah. Harry proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and married Dorothy Borg in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they had four daughters. Harry had an incredible work ethic. Early in his career he served as the president of the American Institute of Banking. He retired after 30 years as a Federal Investigator for the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Harry excelled at sports both playing and officiating and was an avid fan of the University of Utah. His most cherished memories were times spent with family especially his grandchildren. He loved holidays and traveling the world with his wife.
Survived by his daughters Dianne (David) Porter, Marsha (John) Olsen, Jann (Dale) Cox, Kelley (Corey) Mitchell; 9 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 7 step great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years; and brother Lee and sister Helen.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8th at 11:00 am. Friends are invited to greet the family at the viewings on Tuesday, January 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and again on Wednesday one hour prior to services at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Special thanks to Kim and Hector at Summit Hospice for their love and tender care of our dad.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
