Harold J. Shaw
1945 - 2020
Harold J. Shaw
1945 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-
On Friday, October 16, Harold John Shaw, Jr. passed away peacefully of natural causes. Harold was the 3rd of 7 children born to Harold and Maurine Shaw on May 7, 1945, in Murray, Utah. He married the love of his life, Rhoana Atkinson, on June 18, 1969 and they had two children, Noel and David. Harold earned a doctoral degree in education and spent his life teaching, educating and spearheading the development of remote learning solutions. Services will be held at Fox Pointe Church Building 1465 W. Bristol Ridge Road, West Jordan, Utah on Friday, Oct. 23rd at 2:00 p.m. with a viewing prior from 1:00-1:45 p.m. and the graveside service following at Wasatch Lawn 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. For a full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.

Published in Deseret News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
