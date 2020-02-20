|
Harold John Asplund graduated from this life to the next on Saturday the 15th of February 2020. He left this world peacefully at home after a very long struggle with Vascular Dementia and Parkinson's Disease.
He was born on the 4th of December 1932 in Fortuna, CA but grew up and went to school in Murray, UT graduating from Murray High.
He married his California sweetheart Carolyn Winger in 1956 sealing their love for eternity in the Mesa, AZ temple on the 3rd of January.
He is survived by his loving wife and 4 children Michelle Christensen (Rick), Karl (Debbie), Mark (Joelle), Scott (Nellie); 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at the Warenski Funeral Home 1776 N 900 E, American Fork on Friday, February 21st from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on the 22nd of February at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel located at 1320 W 3540 N, Pleasant Grove. Interment will be at Murray City Cemetery following services.
Complete obituary can be found on line at www.warenski.com
In lieu of flowers please donate to the General Missionary Fund
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 20, 2020