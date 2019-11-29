Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hullinger Mortuary
457 E 300 N
Roosevelt, UT 84066
435-722-2426
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hullinger Mortuary
457 E 300 N
Roosevelt, UT 84066
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Duchesne City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Wimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Lee Wimmer


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Lee Wimmer Obituary
Lee Wimmer
1945 ~ 2019
Pleasant Grove, Utah-Harold Lee Wimmer, age 74, of Pleasant Grove, formerly of Duchesne, passed away November 26, 2019.
He was born January 22, 1945, in Roosevelt, Utah to Harold J and Lucille Wilcox Wimmer. He married Connie Kristen Horrocks, on August 31, 1968, in Carmel, CA, they were sealed in the Provo Temple on September 3, 1974.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Connie Wimmer; his children, LeAnn (Justin) Lindsey; Jason Wimmer and Shannon (C.J. Peden) Blackerby; and grandchildren Rachael, Taylor, Rebekah, Talmage, Emma, and Lauren Lindsey; Emmalee and Alexis Wimmer; and Mykaela and Rylee Blackerby. He is also survived by siblings L. Kent Wimmer and Jean (Doug) Bills; J.D. (Suzanne) Wimmer; Elaine Goodrich; Sally (Paul) Henry; and Max R. Wimmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Thomas, Robert, William, and Jack; two sisters Arlene and Edythe; and a granddaughter, Sariah Lindsey
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Nelson Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo UT 84604. Interment will be on Saturday at 11:00 at the Duchesne City Cemetery, under the direction of the Hullinger Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -