Lee Wimmer
1945 ~ 2019
Pleasant Grove, Utah-Harold Lee Wimmer, age 74, of Pleasant Grove, formerly of Duchesne, passed away November 26, 2019.
He was born January 22, 1945, in Roosevelt, Utah to Harold J and Lucille Wilcox Wimmer. He married Connie Kristen Horrocks, on August 31, 1968, in Carmel, CA, they were sealed in the Provo Temple on September 3, 1974.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Connie Wimmer; his children, LeAnn (Justin) Lindsey; Jason Wimmer and Shannon (C.J. Peden) Blackerby; and grandchildren Rachael, Taylor, Rebekah, Talmage, Emma, and Lauren Lindsey; Emmalee and Alexis Wimmer; and Mykaela and Rylee Blackerby. He is also survived by siblings L. Kent Wimmer and Jean (Doug) Bills; J.D. (Suzanne) Wimmer; Elaine Goodrich; Sally (Paul) Henry; and Max R. Wimmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Thomas, Robert, William, and Jack; two sisters Arlene and Edythe; and a granddaughter, Sariah Lindsey
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Nelson Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo UT 84604. Interment will be on Saturday at 11:00 at the Duchesne City Cemetery, under the direction of the Hullinger Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2019