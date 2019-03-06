Harriet Arabella

Fine Greguhn

1921 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved mother, Harriet Arabella Fine Greguhn, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, at William E. Christoffersen Veterans Home, at the age of 97. She was a wonderful mother who worried about each of us to her last breath. We will miss her unconditional love. She was born November 3, 1921 in Elko, Nevada. The daughter of John H. Fine and Dorothea Jensen Fine.

She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Raised and educated in Salt Lake City, Utah. Married Joel W. Anderson later divorced. Married Harry C. Greguhn in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Served in the W.A.C. during World War II as a Surgical Tech. Stationed at the 102nd Army Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Retired from St. Joseph Villa after 25 years. She enjoyed spending time at Columbus Sr. Center. She also enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Thanks to the staff of the William E. Christoffersen Veterans home for their excellent care and kindness of our Mother.

Survived by one son and four daughters; Harry (Cherrie Francom) Greguhn, West Jordan, UT; Lena (Peter) Li, Cottonwood Heights, UT; Joan (Ed) White, Teasdale, UT; Easter Howard, Murray, UT; and Cherrie (Lamont) Green, Plain City, Utah. Over 60 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husband, Harry, her mother and father, sister, Helen Mertin, son-in-law, Jonathan Howard, infant son, Arnold Anderson, daughter, Michele Greguhn Rowley, and great granddaughters, Chloee and Bree Elle Sube.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City.

