|
|
Harry Chet Grandy
1937 ~ 2019
Chet Grandy joined his recently departed wife on Friday, November 1, 2019. They were apart a mere two weeks, when he fell and did not recuperate. Chet and Billie rarely spent much time apart during their marriage of 61 years.
Chet was born on February 8, 1937 in Salt Lake City to Harry Irvin Grandy and Genevieve Mayne Anderson Grandy. He was the oldest of two children, his sister is Kathy.
Chet's marriage to Billie took place on Tuesday, September 2, 1958 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Their union remained strong while exploring life, thru the sad times and the great times, thru sickness and in health~they have an incredible bond.
This sentence is plagiarized from Billie's obituary as it bears repeating...They were adventuresome parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, who rarely missed a chance to enjoy, support and celebrate life.
And still ~ we are lovin' on Ashley (wonderful hospice nurse), the whole team at Canyon Creek, Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary and Rosemary & Her Ladies.
Chet was preceded in death by his wife, Billie (who left only 2 weeks ago) and their lovely daughter, Kim (who left this earth 43 long years ago). Chet is survived by his children Jody Withers (Ty) and Jeff (Sherri), their grandchildren Delainy & Sophia Withers and Teisha Bruin (Mike), their great-grandchildren Breanne & Michael Bruin and his sibling Kathy (Eric) Cutbirth and family.
Chet and Billie's Celebration of Life will take place near Salt Lake City this June. Exact location and date still to be determined. If you'd like to be contacted regarding their Celebration of Life, please email [email protected] and you'll be added to the list.
For the much fuller version of Chet's obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
In lieu of flowers at this time (we'd love flowers at their Celebration of Life), please leave a favorite memory or comment on the 'tribute wall' (at the Jenkins-Soffe web site) so all may enjoy.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 10, 2019