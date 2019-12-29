|
Harry H. Suker Jr.
1932 ~ 2019
Harry Henry Suker, Jr., died December 10, 2019, at the age of 93+. He was born December 16, 1925, in Los Angeles, California, the only child of Harry Suker, Sr., and Elsie Hilda Hanssen. He married his "dream girl," Helen Lavon Masquelier, on March 4, 1946. They joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1959 and were sealed in the Jordan River Temple in 1989. They had a wonderfully happy marriage for 67 years until Lavon passed away in 2013. They loved holding hands and exemplified the best in family life, service, and friendship. They had two children-Kristy Bloomer and Randy Suker.
Harry played varsity basketball at Kansas St. Teachers College in Pittsburgh, Kansas, where he met Lavon. He also played at Pepperdine College where he earned a bachelor's degree. He served, briefly, in the Navy until the war ended. He was a problem solver and self-reliant. He was simply the best neighborhood, ward, and family handyman and loved fixing anything that people brought to his "garage workshop." He followed his parents into the amusement/carnival business and eventually designed, constructed, and managed, for 30 years, the first two large amusement rides at Knott's Berry Farm - the mine ride and the log ride. For 60 plus years, he thoroughly enjoyed Lavon's fabulous cooking. After retirement, they traveled the world together. They served as church service missionaries for 7 years at the Utah State Prison. Among many church callings, he served in a bishopric, Stake high council, and as a faithful home teacher. He had a very generous heart and helped countless people- many times paying their bills when they were unable to do so. When he saw a need, he had the wisdom and energy to do what he could to help. He wanted his family to get a good education and helped in that effort. He was especially known for his friendly humor. When he heard a good joke, he would share it with everyone. In his later years, with a twinkle in his eye, he loved to say, "Have a lousy day". He naturally made and kept friends and was a remarkable peacemaker when disputes arose. He was a pillar of wisdom and stability. He was a beloved grandfather, great grandfather, and mentor. Grandchildren often sought out Harry for advice and wisdom. He had impeccable integrity, was a very hard worker, always optimistic, and rarely complained, except when he talked about politicians! He believed in telling the truth and letting the consequences follow. He lived his covenants and was faithful to the two great commandments - love and obey God, and love and serve your neighbor.
He is survived by his daughter Kristy (Robert), son Randy (Mary), nine grandchildren, and twenty-two great-grandchildren. He will miss his next great grand-child by a month. He is back with his eternal sweetheart now. He is missed by many, but heaven is a better place now with his presence, charity, and humor. We love you, Dad. Funeral services will be held at the Larkin Mortuary Chapel, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy 84092 on Saturday, Jan. 4th at 11:00 AM, with a viewing at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of LDS Philanthropies.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020