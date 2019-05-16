Harry T. Swanenberg

"OPA"

1935 - 2019

Our loving husband, father and Opa passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2019 surrounded by his family,

Harry T. Swanenberg was born November 28, 1935 to Leonardus and Jasperdina Swanenberg in Sint Michels Gestel, Netherlands. At age 27 he immigrated to the USA and made his home in Utah. He later met Jacqueline Janke and they were married on March 26, 1965. Together they built a beautiful life.

Harry worked and retired from Fashion Cabinets Mfg. where he was an installer. He loved his job and the Company that he worked for.

Harry was a selfless man, always giving his time to help others in need and never expecting anything in return.

His most prized possession in life was his family; he loved them unconditionally and there is nothing he wouldn't do for them.

Harry is survived by his Loving Wife of 54 years Jacqueline; his 3 children, Robert Swanenberg, Tracy Cundick (Greg), Tanya Swanenberg; 5 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on May 18, 2019 from 12:00 - 2:00 at Heritage Ward, 4634 West Harmon Dr. (3700 South) West Valley City, Utah.

The family would like to thank Evolution Hospice and his nurse Alisa for their kindness and help. And a special thanks to his caretaker, our Mom, for her constant care, love and support that she gave our Dad.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Primary Children's Hospital

Published in Deseret News on May 16, 2019