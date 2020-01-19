Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Farmington Cemetary
1923 - 2020
Bountiful, Utah-Hartense P. Thaxton,96, passed away peacefully in her Bountiful, Utah home, Saturday January 11, 2020.
Daughter of Hannah James and Joseph Henry Porter.
One of nine children, she was born in Provo, Utah September 9, 1923. Attended public schools in Salt lake city. Married Theodore James Thaxton(deceased) in Elko Nevada November 17, 1944.
Hartense had various jobs in her life, from working at the Riding Academy which used to exist right above Hogle Zoo, to being the print shop girl at the Hotel Utah. She ran the (table) at Purity Biscuit Co., but perhaps more widely known for being the lunch lady with Davis County Schools for many years.
This is where the kids lovingly nicknamed her 'GRAMBO'! A.K.A. in other circles as Torchy & Peanut
Hartense enjoyed the outdoors spending time at the family cabin. she traveled quite a bit with her family and friends. A Daughter of the Utah Pioneers, she enjoyed working at the museum.
Hartense loved her family, Theodore Thaxton Jr., (Sharon), Darryl Thaxton (Lynette), Virgene True (deceased) Dick True, Gailyn Thaxton (Debbie), Scott Thaxton (deceased), Steven Thaxton (June). Many Grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A viewing for family and close friends will be held Tuesday, January 21 from 12:30 to 1:30, at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 North Main Bountiful, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 at Farmington Cemetery. 200 East 500 South. Condolences may be conveyed at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020
