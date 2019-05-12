June 12, 1930 ~ May 9, 2019

Our cherished father and grandfather, Harvey C. Smith, wanted us to let you know he received an offer he couldn't refuse. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be the Chief Entertainment Officer tasked with telling stories, socializing, laughing and joking to his heart's content. The offer included an important sign-on bonus: a reunion with family and friends he dearly misses and hasn't seen for a long time. He jumped at the offer, leaving detailed instructions to his wife, children and grandchildren to celebrate his completed mission and strictly prohibited us from making any "fuss." He left for his new mission the morning of May 9, 2019. Harvey was born in Vernal, Utah on June 12, 1930 and served as a Corpsman in the Korean War with the 1st Battalion 7th Regiment Marine Division. He married the "best girl I ever knew" Kay M. Smith on November 21, 1953. Our dad and grandpa knew how to make it through the toughest situations by laughing, joking and comforting everyone. He touched the lives of thousands with his cheerful personality, devotion, and his steadfast belief that everything works out. This belief served his battalion in the Korean War as he helped his wounded brothers off the battlefield and peacefully held those who were called to leave this Earth. He was a beacon of "fun" and taught all of us to give our best self to everyone, especially during difficult circumstances. Dad was honored to reside in the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home the final days of his life, where he was treated with honor, respect and kindness. They formally ushered him to his next mission with a flag draped over his body, salutes from veterans who could barely stand with tears in their eyes and the beautiful sound of a trumpet playing "Taps."

Many loved ones were left behind and instructed to carry on their own missions: his beautiful wife Kay M. Smith, his son Todd J. (Lana) Smith, his daughter Hollie (Thomas) Paxton, and his precocious grandchildren Christian Smith and Brielle Wyllie.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 13 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet service provided on the north side of the building. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 10:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, where he will be laid to rest with military honors. Share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com

