Harvey Roy Carson
1935 - 2020
Harvey Roy Carson
9/15/1935 - 7/28/2020
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Harvey Roy Carson, of Sandy, Utah, entrepreneur and father of four children, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 84.
Born in 1935 in Lehi, Utah, Harvey, as the youngest in his family, learned early to work hard. He served in the Army as a young man, then worked as a crane operator, and later, a partner in Shurtleff & Andrews. He also raised mink, owned car washes, developed real estate, and joined in other entrepreneurial ventures. Harvey was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was also an avid golfer and he enjoyed travelling to Cabo San Lucas regularly to vacation with friends. Harvey had a generous heart and he frequently reached out to help others.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry and Leaone Foutz Carson, brothers Charles Carson and Dan Carson, sisters Grace Shepherd and Lola Taylor, and his beautiful daughter Sharee Carson. He is survived by his loving life partner, Shelly Rowell; former spouse and the mother of his children, Diane Carson; three of his four children, Michael (Eva) Carson, Susan Carson, and Bradley (Cindy) Carson; along with his ten grandchildren-Chandler, Estelle, Mandy, Tyler, Chaz, Skyler, Matthew, Joshua, William, and Lila, and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Mary Emma Frandsen.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 28, 2020 from 6:30-8:30 pm. For details, email Shelly at Harveycar@msn.com. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
06:30 - 08:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
August 8, 2020
