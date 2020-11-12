1/1
Hazel Ann Whitney
1928 - 2020
Hazel Ann Hatch Whitney
1928 ~ 2020
Hazel Ann Hatch Whitney passed away at her son's home on November 10, 2020.
She was born November 15, 1928, in Parowan, Utah, to Amos Chester Hatch and Sarah Edna Stohl. She married Jay Gordon Whitney on April 10, 1948, in the St. George, Utah, Temple.
She is survived by her daughter, DeAnn (Gary) Mortensen; sons, Roger Jay (Peggy) Whitney, and Robert Hatch (Laura) Whitney; a brother, Oleen Hatch; and sisters, Mary Davies and Helen Lake; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; sons, Ronald Hatch Whitney and Douglas Hatch Whitney; grandson, Matthew Robert Whitney; and great-grandson, Carsen Gary Brown.
Hazel was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and, throughout her life, served in various callings: Sunday School and Primary teacher, Relief Society Counselor, Relief Society President, and single adult leader. She was a faithful visiting teacher all of her adult life. She served a mission with her husband in the San Jose, California, Mission. She had great compassion for people and loved to serve others.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Brighton 4th Ward. A visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Graveside services will be held in Parowan, Utah, Saturday, November 14, at 3:00 p.m.
Online condolences and streaming instructions at cannonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
November 11, 2020
I have such wonderful memories with Hazel, Gordon and their family, growing up as friends and neighbors on Cinnabar Lane. Hazel was always, always so kind and lovely to be with. Our mother often quotes several sayings of hers that still make us giggle. Hazel had a great sense of humor, a humble, quiet nature, loved and served her family throughout her life. She is a wonderful example of feeling peace, especially during difficult times, through Him. How we will miss her, but know she is in the arms of so many who have missed her there as well, most of all, her sweetheart. We love you Hazel, what a beautiful legacy you and Gordon created and left for your amazing family.
Stephanie Reid Nielson
Friend
November 11, 2020
Such wonderful memories of Hazel. She was always kind and loving to me. I felt safe in her home as a little girl. I love her and Gordon... what a reunion that must’ve been. We will miss her beautiful spirit here. I’m grateful for my mother’s dear friends. ❤
Alison Reid Tueller
Friend
