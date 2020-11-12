I have such wonderful memories with Hazel, Gordon and their family, growing up as friends and neighbors on Cinnabar Lane. Hazel was always, always so kind and lovely to be with. Our mother often quotes several sayings of hers that still make us giggle. Hazel had a great sense of humor, a humble, quiet nature, loved and served her family throughout her life. She is a wonderful example of feeling peace, especially during difficult times, through Him. How we will miss her, but know she is in the arms of so many who have missed her there as well, most of all, her sweetheart. We love you Hazel, what a beautiful legacy you and Gordon created and left for your amazing family.

Stephanie Reid Nielson

Friend