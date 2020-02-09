|
Hazel J. Peake
1924 - 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother and aunt passed away February 1, 2020.
Hazel was born November 18, 1924 in Eureka, Utah to William L. and Sarah Jane Jack. On September 14, 1946 she married E.G. "Bud" Peake. In 1955 they purchased their home in Rose Park were she lived until the last few months of her life.
Hazel is survived by her daughter and son in-law Terri & Kevin Cobb, daughter in-law Sharon Peake, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. All of whom she cared about very deeply. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Jack, a brother and 2 sisters.
We would like to thank the staff at The Wentworth East Millcreek and First Choice Hospice for the kindness and care they provided. Also thanks to Meals on Wheels for the visits they made to her over the last several years.
Family graveside services were held at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020