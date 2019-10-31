Home

Crandall Funeral Home
105 Center St
Kamas, UT 84036
(435) 783-4786
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Crandall Funeral Home
Kamas, UT
Hazel LaRene Curry


1935 - 2019
Hazel LaRene Curry Obituary
Hazel LaRene Curry
1935 ~ 2019
Hazel LaRene Curry peacefully passed away Monday morning October 28th, 2019, in the presence of her loved ones.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents: Leonard and Doris Atkinson; husband: Wade Curry; son: Brent Curry; sister: Linda Muir; brother: DeMont Atkinson.
Hazel was survived by her son: Raymond Curry (Debra); daughter: Rachelle Olsen (Robert); daughter-in-law: Janna Curry; siblings: LaVell Atkinson (Sheila); Myra Housel (Jaren); brother-in-law: Ted Muir; sister-in-law: JoLyn Atkinson; eight grandchildren: Chad (Bethany), Jessica (Michael), Erica, Jennifer, Leisha (Shane), Shane, Nicole, Carra (Deon); eight great-grandchildren: Oaklie (Travis), Van, Myah, Kye, Nelli, Desaray, Chance and Greyson.
Today we celebrate the life of our matriarch and tomorrow her memory will light our path forever.
The memorial services will be held at Crandall Funeral Home, Kamas, Utah on Friday November 1st, 2019 at 11:00am.
Condolences may be made at www.crandallfhevanston.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 31, 2019
