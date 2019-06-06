Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
West Jordan Cobble Creek Stake Center,
8150 South Grizzly Way
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
West Jordan Cobble Creek Stake Center
8150 South Grizzly Way
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Heather Ann Hussey Shober


Heather Ann Hussey Shober Obituary
Heather H. Shober
1987 ~ 2019
Heather Ann Hussey Shober, 31, loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend, passed away unexpectedly May 31, 2019 after giving birth to a perfect baby girl.
Funeral services will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the West Jordan Cobble Creek Stake Center, 8150 South Grizzly Way. Viewings will be held Friday, June 7 from 6:00-8:00 PM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road and on Saturday, June 8, from 9:00-10:45 AM preceding the services. To see the full obituary please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Deseret News from June 6 to June 7, 2019
