Heather Bennett

1957 ~ 2019

Born October 10, 1957, to Moana Ballif and John Harper Bennett, Heather Bennett passed on March 18, 2019.

The eldest of six, Heather spent her first nine years in Bountiful before moving to SLC. Her five siblings--John, Brandon, Marc, Craig, and Shaz-could regale you with stories of a happy childhood on Mount Olympus Way.

In 1976, Heather graduated from Skyline, after surviving Hodgkin's disease and excelling at debate, theater, and journalism.

Before studying English at the U, Heather traveled in Israel and Egypt. In her professional life, she worked as an editor for Wadsworth Publishing in San Francisco and for Gibbs Smith in Utah before founding her own editing business, Hither & Yon.

Heather married Kevin Hanson, a filmmaker and teacher, in 1983. They lived in San Francisco, Dayton, and again in Salt Lake City for the last 26 years. She is survived by Kevin and their three children, Samuel Bennett Hanson, Hannah Harper Hanson, and Emma Rose Hanson.

Outraged by the closure of Lowell Elementary, she formed bonds with fellow activists and ran for the Board of Education in 2004, serving until her death. Among numerous accomplishments, she insured that health benefits were made available to the domestic partners of employees, and protected the identities of immigrant students. She helped found two public charter schools, the Salt Lake Arts Academy and the Salt Lake Center for Science Education (SLCSE).

On visits to wilderness, Heather spoke eloquently about geology and the night sky, sharing the wisdom they taught her. We will remember Heather in those wild places, and anywhere a love of words and beauty flourish.

Funeral services will be held at the Garden Park Ward, 1150 East Yale Avenue, on Saturday, March 23. Friends and family can call as early as 10:00 AM and the service will begin at noon. Everyone should feel welcome to attend.

The family is in the process of setting up a college scholarship in Heather's honor. Recipients will be young women graduating from SLCSE. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Nonprofit Fiscal Services, 177 East 900 South, Suite 202, SLC, UT 84111, and earmarked with Heather's name. A longer biography with online donation instructions will be posted on the Larkin Mortuary website.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary