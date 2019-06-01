|
|
Heidi Ann Hafen
1981 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Heidi Ann Hafen, rejoined our father in heaven on Monday, May 20, 2019. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 11, 1981 to Keith and Judy (Young) Hafen. Services will be held June 3, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 4932 S 3200 W, Taylorsville, UT 84129 with a viewing starting at 10:00am and funeral service at 12:00pm. For more information see www.afcfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/remembering-heidi-hafen
Published in Deseret News on June 1, 2019