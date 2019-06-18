Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
church meetinghouse
5450 South Holladay Boulevard
Holladay, UT
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
church meetinghouse
5450 South Holladay Boulevard
Holladay, UT
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
church meetinghouse
5450 South Holladay Boulevard,
Holladay, UT
Heinz F. Rahde


Heinz F. Rahde Obituary
Heinz Friedrich Rahde
1927 - 2019
Holladay, UT-Our much loved husband, father and Opa was called home to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 15 and was once again reunited with his daughter Dolores and son Winfred, as well as other loved ones who preceded him in death. He passed peacefully at home.
The funeral will be held on Monday, June 24, at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. There will also be a viewing on Sunday, June 23 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. These services will be held at their church meetinghouse at 5450 South Holladay Boulevard, Holladay, Utah. Funeral services provided by Cannon Mortuary, 2460 Bengal Boulevard, SLC, Utah. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens, Sandy, Utah. Full obituary at cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 18, 2019
