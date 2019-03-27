Helen Barbara Schmitt

1916 - 2019

Helen Barbara Schmitt passed away in her sleep on March 23, 2019 at the age of 102. She was born on October 24, 1916 to John Bertram Limbach and Katherine Fessler in Hubertus, WI. Helen grew up on a farm, where she learned to work hard. At age sixteen she left home to work for her uncle in Milwaukee, WI where she was recognized for her cooking, baking and housekeeping skills. Helen won a poetry contest during the Depression years and the prize money helped her parents keep the farm from foreclosure.

Helen married Leo Conrad Schmitt on May 25, 1940 in Hubertus, WI. They lived in Germantown, WI for 18 years, moved the family to Phoenix, AZ for a year and then settled in West Valley, UT where she remained for the rest of her life. She spent eighteen months in Pirmasens, Germany where her husband was transferred in connection with his employment. It was a magical time. Helen and Leo had the opportunity to speak the German language they had learned as children in their homes.

Following her husband's passing in 1969, Helen worked in a bank where she learned and taught herself many new skills. She retired at age 70, mowed her own lawn until age 89 and lived in her home until age 100. Helen loved her family, and they loved her. She had courage, a positive attitude and a quick mind. Helen was a good and helpful friend to others and she was a hard worker. She was an active member of the Catholic Church throughout her life and was known to pray rosaries each day, as needed, for members of her family.

Helen is survived by her children Gordon (Cora) San Clemente, CA, Harlan (Lauralee) Ogden, UT, Sharon Zentler (Tim) Camano Island, WA and Ron (Sandy) Park City, UT; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and her sister Marie. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother Peter and her sister Agnes.

We would like to thank Helen's friend, Karon Moriarty, for her loving care to our mother during the last few years. We would also like to thank the staff and Helen's friends at Legacy House of Taylorsville and Wendy and the hospice team from Community Nursing Services for their thoughtful and attentive care.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4501 West 5215 South, Kearns, where Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 AM, also at St. Francis, where viewing will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave and "T" Street, Salt Lake City.

