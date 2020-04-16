|
1925 ~ 2020
Helen Clegg Broadbent, age 94, died quietly and peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Orem, Utah. She was born on November 27, 1925 in Provo, UT to Arnold Clegg and Delila Hooley and she loved and respected them all her life. Mom always thought she had an interesting and wonderful life. She married Kent Dastrup Broadbent in the Manti Temple on June 20, 1949. He died on September 14, 1994.
She graduated from Provo High School and BYU. Music was a valued part of her life and while in school she played in band and a dance band at BYU. Later we organized a family band that Dad tried to help us do our best in.
Mom taught French and English at Cedar City High School. After they married they went to Cleveland, Ohio for Dad's Masters degree in Physics and she taught at Monticello Jr. High in Cleveland Heights. The branch there was very small - Mom taught lessons and Dad was chorister. Then they went to the U of U to do further graduation work - nuclear physics/reactor. She taught at Lincoln Jr. High. Dad sold his band arrangements and Mom copied them to pay for their move to Los Angeles. Our family grew up in San Pedro and Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Here she gave book reviews and lectures to various churches and women's clubs throughout the Los Angeles area and at Harbor Institute. During The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Lamanite Program we had 4 children live with us. A choice part of our lives was when Dad was in the stake presidency and there were many general authorities who visited stakes at that time. Mom prepared lots of food for the in-between meetings for them and we got to eat breakfast with them. Her callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were as youth teacher in Sunday School, teacher in Relief Society, chorister in Jr. Sunday School, Relief Society Presidencies and President of Relief Society. She had poems and articles published. She loved researching her ancestors and was successful in having thousands of ordinances done for them.
They lived for a time in the Edgemont area in Provo and then moved to Santaquin, UT. They served a mission in Lubumbashi, Zaire (now Democratic Republic of the Congo) in Africa and then to Terre Haute, IN. After Dad died she helped in the literacy programs in Hemet, CA, and in several cities in Utah Valley. She and her son Eliot published many colorful family history books for her children, grandchildren, and other relatives. She was very close to her sister Elaine and they took many trips together and have helped each other as they have grown older. In Lindon she had a wonderful neighbor couple and several friends whom she loved and appreciated. She had a strong testimony of the Gospel and studied the scriptures every day. She loved being a wife and a mother and seeing us raise our families.
She is survived by her children: Eliot Kent Broadbent (Linda) in Beaverton, OR; Lynette Cook (Sherwood) in Provo, UT; Paula Chase (Mark) in Ontario, CA; David Clegg Broadbent (Sherrie) in West Jordan, UT; Daniel Brigham Broadbent (Connie) in Orem, UT; 24 grandchildren; 25 (including two on the way) great grandchildren; foster Navajo daughter Elouise Goatson (Allen) in Page, AZ; sister Elaine Rasmussen (Reed) in Orem; brother Kenneth Arnold Clegg (Helen) in Orem; sister-in-law Miriam Broadbent (Berne) in Riverton, UT.
A family viewing will be at the Walker-Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 N. in Orem, UT. Burial will follow at the Santaquin Cemetery, 100 E. 200 S. in Santaquin, UT.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020