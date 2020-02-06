Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandy Second Ward Building
586 East 8400 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Sandy Second Ward Building
586 East 8400 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Sandy Second Ward Building
586 East 8400 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Richins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Fay (Buck) Richins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Fay (Buck) Richins Obituary
In Loving Memory
Helen Fay Buck Richins, 87, peacefully completed her earthly sojourn on Friday, January 31, 2020.
She is survived by five children: Anna (Jon) Davis of Layton, Utah; Steve (Ruth) Richins of Brentwood, California; Nancy (K Marshall) Volpa of Sandy, Utah; Phil (Stacey) Richins of Sandy, Utah; Trish (Steve) Werner of The Woodlands, Texas; 19 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister Betty (Fred) Grieger, and brothers Durward Jackson Buck, Gerald Ray (Virginia) Buck, and George Nathan (Dana) Buck.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am at the Sandy Second Ward Building, located at 586 East 8400 South, Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday from 6 to 8 pm and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:15 am at the church.
Interment Henefer, Utah Cemetery.
For full obituary visit www.walker-mortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -