Helen Frances Rollins

2/15/44 ~ 8/21/20

All about Helen: She loved birds, books, movies, Osher classes and she loved her friends. She loved her granddaughters, Brooke and Lauren. She said they were so perfect. She just wanted more time with them. Helen also was close with her sister-in-law Mary, because she took such loving care of her brother Eric.

Helen loved her profession as an R.N. She was on the faculty of the College of Nursing at the University of Utah. She loved teaching new nursing students. She had a long career at Community Nursing Service. She was a pioneer in starting the first Medicare Hospice in Utah. She promoted end of life care. She taught pain control and symptom management to help dying patients. She started the "No One Dies Alone" volunteer program and the "Spirit of Caring" program. She helped establish the Transitional Care Unit at LDS Hospital and was on the Ethics Committee. She was a leader in the development of Senior Care for Intermountain Health Care. She conducted a book club, at the Sandy Senior Center, that addressed grief and she led this group for 20 years. She had to have constant education and was like a sponge; learning new things every day. Her circle of friends is immense and they have all been wonderful and so supportive. People have come to support her and express their love from all across the country and Europe. Her friends banded together to sit with her during her last months, so she never died alone. The outpouring of support from friends was so amazing. Everyone of her friends have expressed their deep loss in losing Helen, because she was always there to listen, to love and to care without exception. Helen, you will forever be in our hearts.



