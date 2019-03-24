Helen Gallacher

1937 ~ 2019

Emma Helen Gallacher peacefully passed away with her family at her side on March 14th. She was born to Que and Sadie Rasmussen in Mt. Pleasant, Utah along with her older sister, Gwen and younger brother Don. The family ranched cattle and sheep in Mt. Pleasant and Jensen, Utah during Helen's early years and then moved to Provo during her school years where they held close ties to the families of Que's three bothers and four sisters. She graduated from Provo High School and married Gary Williams in 1955. The couple had their first son, Mark the following year and a second son, Don in 1958. In 1963 she was remarried to Don Gallacher and moved to the East Millcreek Area of Salt Lake. They had two children together, Wendy in 1964 and Craig in 1968. Helen served her community through involvement in scouting, school and LDS church programs. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her extended family while also developing lifelong passions for golf and bridge. After raising her family, Helen moved to the San Francisco bay area to pursue a career in software sales and real estate. She retired to Red Bluff, California in 1996 and spent her last few years close to Don and Wendy while living in her beautiful home along the banks of the Sacramento River.

Helen is survived by her children Mark, Wendy and Craig, and her grandchildren, Nicole, Jessica, Ethan, Chelsea, and Alexander as well as one great-grandson, Samuel.

A celebration of Helen's life will be held in Red Bluff, California and her ashes will be buried along-side many of her family at the Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery in Provo, Utah. More information can be found on her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/helen.gallacher.7

In lieu of flowers, Helen's family has established a fund for research in cancer immunotherapy:

https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/1962243

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary