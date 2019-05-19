Helen H. Dickinson

Devoted Wife and

Army Veteran

On May 16, 2019, Helen Ann Hundt Dickinson passed away in Payson, Utah. She was born on November 9, 1948 in Los Angeles, CA to Eric and Dorothy Hundt. She married Bruce Dickinson on May 18, 1988 who preceded her in death in September 2014. They were devoted and loved each other dearly. Now, they are together.

Helen was a patriotic woman who loved our country. In the Army, she served as a Medical Corpsman. After her commitment to the Army, she volunteered her time to help people at the Veteran's Hospital.

Helen will be remembered for her ability to stay positive in all situations, specifically difficult situations. She was patient, thoughtful, and caring toward everyone she met. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives. She was loved and will be missed.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Hundt, and her sister, Donna George. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bruce Dickinson.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 prior to graveside services from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street (100 East), Murray, Utah.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah.

Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.



