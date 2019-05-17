Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Helen Isabel Sheppard Hill


Helen Isabel Sheppard Hill
1930 - 2019
Our sweet loving wife, mom, nana, gramma, great grandmother, passed away peacefully at home early May 16, 2019. Helen was a loving, nurturing, easy-going, kind-hearted, humorous soul; talented seamstress, florist, cook and homemaker. She had a great life and we will miss her dearly. A visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, from 1-2 pm, Cannon Mortuary, 2460 Bengal Blvd., Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News from May 17 to May 18, 2019
