Helen Isabel Sheppard Hill
1930 - 2019
Our sweet loving wife, mom, nana, gramma, great grandmother, passed away peacefully at home early May 16, 2019. Helen was a loving, nurturing, easy-going, kind-hearted, humorous soul; talented seamstress, florist, cook and homemaker. She had a great life and we will miss her dearly. A visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, from 1-2 pm, Cannon Mortuary, 2460 Bengal Blvd., Salt Lake City, Utah.
