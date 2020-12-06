1/1
Helen James Bowcutt
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1926 ~ 2020
Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend who graced our lives for so many years passed away in the company of family on December 3, 2020.
Born July 25, 1926, in Ogden, Utah, Helen was the sixth child of Leona Pearl Stoker and Albert James.
On September 6, 1946, she married the love of her life, Vern Matthew Bowcutt. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Helen was a devoted member of the Orchard 1st Ward. She taught grade school for 25 years for the Alpine School District.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristen Bowcutt; her son, Jon Bowcutt; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Helen will be remembered for her unconditional love of family, her service to students and community, her faith, and her love of travel. Her family will carry fond memories of summers together in Yellowstone, where her father built a cabin in 1949.
Helen's family would like to thank the staff at Summerfield Retirement and her RN Nate Manzanares for their caregiving.
Interment will be held in the Roy City Stoker Memorial Cemetery, Saturday, December 12, at 1:00 p.m., under COVID safety precautions.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial tree can be planted and condolences sent to the family at walkersanderson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Interment
01:00 PM
Roy City Stoker Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Sanderson Tribute Center
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
(801) 226-3500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Sanderson Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved