1926 ~ 2020
Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend who graced our lives for so many years passed away in the company of family on December 3, 2020.
Born July 25, 1926, in Ogden, Utah, Helen was the sixth child of Leona Pearl Stoker and Albert James.
On September 6, 1946, she married the love of her life, Vern Matthew Bowcutt. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Helen was a devoted member of the Orchard 1st Ward. She taught grade school for 25 years for the Alpine School District.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristen Bowcutt; her son, Jon Bowcutt; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Helen will be remembered for her unconditional love of family, her service to students and community, her faith, and her love of travel. Her family will carry fond memories of summers together in Yellowstone, where her father built a cabin in 1949.
Helen's family would like to thank the staff at Summerfield Retirement and her RN Nate Manzanares for their caregiving.
Interment will be held in the Roy City Stoker Memorial Cemetery, Saturday, December 12, at 1:00 p.m., under COVID safety precautions.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial tree can be planted and condolences sent to the family at walkersanderson.com