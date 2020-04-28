|
|
Helen Jane West
July 9, 1927 - April 25, 2020
Helen Jane Colville West, 92, died at home of congestive heart failure. She was born to Joseph Daniel Colville and Laura Elvira Larson (Rimmensburger). She married Johnnie Ralph West May 31, 1968.
She wished a heartfelt thanks to Sunrise of Holladay, their passionate staff and the many friends made there, Amy Flynn, NP for her delightful and loving care, Caregiver Support Network and their dedicated staff and a very special thank you to Kent for years of terrific, supportive PT and Ryan, RN for his expert, long term caring and kind nursing.
She will be interred at Larkin Sunset Lawn with her loving husband, Johnnie. For more on her life, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020