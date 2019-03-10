Bountiful, UT - In the early morning hours of March 6th, 2019 in Midvale, Utah, Helen peacefully passed on and reunited with her sweetheart Alan Johnson and her loving family who anxiously waited for her on the other side of the veil. Born to George Howard Pitman and Emily Jane Morgan Pitman on August 28, 1933 in Dietrich, Idaho. She grew up on a farm and has fond memories of riding their horse patches while her father would be nearby whistling as he worked. Most of her school days were in Dietrich except for two years at Davis High School in Layton, Utah where she graduated in 1951. After graduating she was employed at the Twin Falls Bank & Trust as a bookkeeper. Before this time at the age of 11, her mother passed away from a serious operation. Her Aunt Florence came to help care for the family and later married her father and became her step-mother.

She married the love of her life Alan Aaron Johnson on Dec 3, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Three months later, Alan left to serve in the army for two years. Helen made a wonderful home for her family of six children where home-cooked family meals were a priority. She was very resourceful and self-reliant, growing and harvesting a garden and canning fruits and vegetables. She enjoyed sewing clothes, quilts and draperies. She was a faithful member of the Church and loved obeying the commandments and faithfully served in many callings and as a visiting teacher/ministering sister right until the end of her life. With Alan, she served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Lansing, Michigan, Malaga, Spain, and as Family and Church History Service missionaries as well as serving at the Latter-Day Saints Employment Center in Centerville, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother and brother Dale Pitman, grandchild Michelle, grandchild Seth (stillborn), and grandchild Evangeline (stillborn). She is survived by her six children Randy (Janna), Steve (Becky), Brian (RaeLynne), Lori (Leon Langston), Nancy (Dee Beckstead), Daron, 27 grandchildren and 60 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank and express great appreciation to Legacy House of Bountiful for the loving care they have provided, also Althea and Todd for their several years of home health service. We wish to express our gratitude to Lakeview Hospital, Cascade Rehab Center and Summit Hospice for their compassionate service in her final weeks.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Bountiful 26th Ward, 200 No. 200 W., Bountiful. A viewing will be held Friday, March 15th from 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful, and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Bountiful Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.

